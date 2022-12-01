Three people were arrested on felony drug charges after Killeen police say they were found with methamphetamine.
On Nov. 25, a Killeen police officer was on patrol in the parking lot of the Executive Inns & Suites motel, 1601 E. Central Texas Expressway. The area is well known for high crime, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
The officer reported that he observed a gold Infinity occupied by three people as he walked toward the north entrance of the lot, according to the affidavit.
The officer approached the people and asked them what they were up to. They all had conflicting stories about why they were just sitting in the parking lot of the motel, according to the affidavit.
The occupants left the vehicle and started walking towards the motel when the police officer shined his flashlight inside of the vehicle. He observed on the backseat, in plain view, a plastic container and a glass pipe with a bulb shaped end. A rubber hose ran to a water bottle, and a glass dish also contained a crystal like residue on it, according to the affidavit.
After a probable-cause and search of the vehicle and the individuals, the officer found a small zip-lock baggie and other baggies containing a crystal-like substance, according to the affidavit.
The officer placed the suspects in handcuffs and their Miranda rights were read. The suspects were later identified as Danielle Christina Berrier, Lawrence DeVaughn and Marisela Bell Valenzuela, who were all charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail at $20,000 for each individual charged. Jail records show none of the people were in Bell County Jail on Thursday.
