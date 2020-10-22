A 31-year-old man who died Sunday morning is the third Copperas Cove resident to die from gunshot wounds this year.
Justice of the Peace John Guinn pronounced Jose Luis Carcano III, 31, of Copperas Cove, dead at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the department.
The investigation into his death is still ongoing, the release said.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3400 block of Lauren Street in reference to a domestic disturbance where a firearm was discharged, according to a news release.
When police arrived, Carcano was identified as a “gunshot victim.”
Police have not yet stated whether his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the death can contact Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222, extension 6892 or the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if information leads to an arrest and prosecution. Tips can also be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.
Other shootings
Earlier this year, Devonn Dozell Mayhew and Eric Wayne Rodgers were both killed in Copperas Cove.
Mayhew, 21, was found dead around 11:15 p.m. July 23 near the intersection of South Seventh Street and West Avenue E. Police are still looking for a “person of interested” who was recorded on security footage near and around the time the shooting took place.
Rodgers, 35, was fatally shot June 15 in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
Killeen resident Anthony Ramos, 22, was arrested and charged June 17 with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ramos was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury on Sept. 1.
