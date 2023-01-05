Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4700 block of Janelle Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Farhills Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Rosebelle Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
Theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Florence Road and West Bryce Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Spring Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North 10th Street and Parmer Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 40 block of Wolfe Road.
An accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on warrant for theft was reported at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Display of illegal license plate was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Debit card abuse was reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Little Street.
Arson was reported at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Fleet accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
A welfare check was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Bermuda Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Craddock Street.
An arrest for public intoxication, no drivers license was reported at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Robin Lane.
A theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
An assault by threat was reported at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of College Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.