GEORGETOWN — The breaks and timely hits leaned against Salado and in the direction of Taylor on Friday evening and throughout the series.
Enough so that the Ducks were able to complete a sweep of the Eagles with a 4-2 victory in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal at Georgetown East View Field.
“That’s all it is. We hit the ball hard at times,” said Salado coach Emery Atkisson, whose team closes out the season at 19-11-2. “We competed and that’s all you can ask at the end of the day.”
Indeed, the Eagles answered an early Ducks’ home run with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning to briefly take the lead with two outs.
Will Messner reached on an error and Brody Naegele walked before Kase Maedgen singled to right. The ball skipped past Ducks’ right fielder Chris Perez to allow Messner and Naegele to score for a 2-1 margin.
That didn’t hold up long for long, though, as the Ducks answered with two of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Aiden and Mario Aguero reached on base hits and were both in scoring position with two outs. No. 9 hitter Conner Barcuch converted a check-swing into a base hit through the right side of the infield to bring home both runners to recapture the lead.
“He had two strikes and sticks his bat out and gets it in,” Atkisson said. “That’s the way baseball goes sometimes.”
Salado enjoyed other scoring opportunities but weren’t able to convert. Caden Strickland and Logan Flores were in scoring position in the fifth but Cohen Tyree, who came on in relief of Devin Valdez to start the inning, struck out the side to escape harm.
The Eagles had a pair of runners on in the first and third innings, respectively as well, but were unable to produce.
“It felt like in both games we had the opportunities to score runs at some point but didn’t get the hit we needed or the breaks we needed,” Atkisson said.
Tyree hit a solo bomb over the left-field fence to put the Ducks on top early. They added one more in the sixth to give them added cushion going into the seventh. Braylan Alderete led off with a double and scored on Mario Aguero’s third hit of the game.
Strickland went the distance on the mound, scattering nine hits, struck out six and walked none. The Taylor combination of Valdez and Tyree limited the Eagles to six hits, struck out eight, walked two and hit two more in the win.
Messner finished with two hits including a ground-rule double in the second for the Eagles.
Taylor (27-3-1) advances to play the Lufkin Hudson-Longview Spring Hill winner. Salado ends its longest playoff run in several years. It was longest trek the Eagles have had in the five years Atkisson has been at the helm.
“We asked them before the year what their expectations were and they said a bi-district championship,” Atkisson said. “We had struggled in the first round. They got that and went one better.”
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A REG. QUARTERFINALS
(Best-of-3)
Thursday
- Magnolia West 10, Lake Belton 0, 5 innings
Friday
- Magnolia West 11, Lake Belton 0, 6 innings, West wins series 2-0
CLASS 4A REG. QUARTERFINALS
(Best-of-3, except where noted)
Thursday
- Taylor 5, Salado 0
- China Spring 6, Gatesville 3, China Spring advances
Friday
- Taylor 4, Salado 2, Taylor wins series 2-0
