SALADO — If ever a pair of teams first four games ran polar opposite of each other it would be Academy and Salado.
Academy dropped its first two games only to rebound the last two weeks while Salado looked strong in the opening two weeks but have sputtered the last two.
This game initially showed those same elements, but in the end the Bumblebees have found their game as they came away with a 37-15 victory to spoil Salado’s homecoming festivities Friday night.
Both teams are now 2-2.
“I thought we were very balanced and our defensive put together one heckuva game plan,” said Academy’s Chris Lancaster. “We put together a full game.”
Meanwhile, the Eagles are seeking the spark they enjoyed earlier in the year.
“We’re just off for some reason,” said Tom Westerberg, who graduated from Salado 40 years ago. “We just have to go and watch the video and regroup.”
Salado came out of the gate strong with the opening possession going 53 yards in eight plays for a touchdown.
Luke Law hit Brendan Wilson with two passes for a combined 29 yards to move into scoring position where Law kept for a 1-yard score.
A bobbled snap forced a fire drill on the PAT and Kase Maedgen connected with Garrett Combs for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead just three minutes into the game.
It was all Academy the rest of the half.
Bee defensive end Elijah Lavan recovered a fumble at the Eagle 21. The Bees were unable to push it in, but settled for a 24-yard field goal by Lucas Sanderson for an 8-3 game at the 4:56 mark of the first quarter.
Academy took the lead late in the quarter when Lane Ward broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown sprint and the Bees led 10-8.
It took virtually the rest of the half before the Bees added to their lead. Academy went 58 yards in six plays. Kasey Mraz hit Ward on an 18-yarder to the 1 where Mraz kept for the score on the next play with 36 seconds left as the Bees took a 17-8 lead into halftime.
The Eagles got on the board first in the second half to move within two of the Bees, 17-15.
They moved mostly by air 84 yards in nine plays as Law connected on five of six passes culminating in finding Caden Stricklin in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard score at the 2:39 mark of the third quarter.
Just as they did in the first half, the Bees answered immediately by going 85 yards in five plays. Mraz found Zane Clark streaking along the left sideline by himself for 59-yard bomb to go back up 24-15 and take the wind out of the Eagles’ sails as the fourth quarter began.
The Bees closed strong chewing up the clock for nine-play, 65-yard scoring driving ending with Mraz sneaking in from the 1. They used a short field for a final blow, going 43 yards in six plays with Ward banging in from the 4 to get the final margin.
Ward rushed for 124 yards on 20 carries while Mraz threw for 209.
“Our run game was more like we like it,” Lancaster said. “We still made a lot of mistakes that we have to correct. We just have to keep grinding and keep getting better.”
Westerberg shouldered the blame for the Eagles performance.
“When you put a product out there like that it comes back on me,” he said. “We’re going to come in the weekend and work hard and put a better product out there.”
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
- Arlington Martin 53, Temple 18
- Bryan Rudder 44, Chaparral 14
- Copperas Cove 51, Waco University 18
- Gatesville 43, Mexia 14
- Johnson City 45, Florence 14
- Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13
- Little River-Academy 37, Salado 15
- Odessa Permian 28, Harker Heights 27
- San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12
District 4-5A-D1
- Granbury 29, Cleburne 26
- Midlothian 66, Waco 0 (Thur.)
- Red Oak 28, Ellison 21
- Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.