A man is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle in Killeen on Wednesday night.
Corey Dean Reed Jr., 28, succumbed to his injuries at Carl R. Darnall Medical Center and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Farm to Market Road 3470 and Oak Valley Drive around 8:29 p.m. in response to a wreck involving a motorcycle where they found Reed lying unresponsive in the road.
The preliminary investigation found a blue Suzuki GSX motorcycle was traveling south on Farm to Market Road 3470 in the inside lane approaching the intersection when a green Honda Civic entered the
intersection attempting to turn left into a private drive. The operator of the motorcycle struck the right front of the Honda, causing him to be ejected, according to the news release.
The KPD traffic unit continues to investigate the crash and fatality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.