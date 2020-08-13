An Austin resident is dead after a single vehicle accident that happened around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday in Lampasas County.
Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety said in an email that DPS officers responded to the wreck and found Leosvan Diaz-Rodriguez, 21, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Chapman.
The rollover accident happened about 8.5 miles north of Adamsville, which is about 17 miles north of the town of Lampasas.
Investigation into the crash showed that Diaz-Rodriguez was driving a 2006 GMC C4500 south on U.S. Highway 281.
The vehicle left the roadway, crossed a private drive and entered back onto the roadway before entering the east barrow ditch, according to Washko.
The vehicle rolled over and collided with a tree.
