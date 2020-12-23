Police: Man killed in Killeen motorcycle wreck

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a single vehicle motorcycle accident which claimed a man’s life.
James Allen Davis Jr., 55, has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the Sunday crash on Lake Road, KPD announced in a news release on Wednesday.
KPD officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Lake Road in reference to a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The motorcycle, with a single rider identified as Davis, was westbound on Lake Road at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control and struck the curb on the north side of the road.
“This collision separated the rider from the motorcycle, ejecting him,” KPD Commander Ronnie Supak said in the release. “The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.”
Davis was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with severe injuries, then later taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for further treatment.
On Tuesday investigators were notified that Davis had died. The crash remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit.
