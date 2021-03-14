A vehicle theft in Harker Heights led to a fiery crash on I-14 on Sunday afternoon.
Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton said by telephone on Sunday that a suspect had stolen the vehicle in Harker Heights before crashing in the eastbound land of I-14, near the Nola Ruth Boulevard overpass.
“The car went into the ravine between the two bridges, and the driver was life-flighted out,” Hatton said.
Hatton said he was unsure of the suspect’s condition, and that no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The Harker Heights Police Department did not reply to a request for an update as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.