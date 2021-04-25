April 13
- A son, Carter-Rene Masao Rarangol Booker, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, to Kaiulani and Christopher Booker of Killeen.
April 15
- A son, Nash Alan Redding, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, to Bailey and Seth Redding of Killeen.
April 16
- A daughter, Eleanor Grace Wilson, 7 pounds, to Stephanie and Thomas Wilson of Nolanville.
April 17
- A daughter, Reina Janilei Abordo Hernandez, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, to Janilyn Bankester and Leiram Hernandez of Killeen.
- A son, Natakamani Zahir Heru Moore, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, to Tahkisha Lawrence and Imanuel Moore of Killeen.
April 19
- A daughter, Rayven Christopher Compo, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, to Aleisha and Kyle Compo of Killeen.
- A son, Olalekan Kevin Oladimeji Jr., 8 pounds, 9 ounces, to Rafatu and Olalekan Oladimeji of Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.