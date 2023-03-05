I have interviewed some of my community friends who have expressed the news that they read and hear on social media has made them fear being in crowded places.
From mass murders to senseless crimes, or even police brutality, there is a lot being shared on social media or reported in the news. For some, it can make it difficult to be around a crowd of people.
Take Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, for example — a place where children were sent to learn and should have felt safe. Imagine what those children experienced in this time of their lives; have we done enough to ensure protection?
When I was growing up, our only concerns were the fire drills, making sure that we could get out of the school, forming a line without any fatalities with fire. I never had an exercise on how to evade a mass shooting at a school. I had never heard about the mental health concerns of children who feared for their safety at a school because of people who could come and hurt them while they were learning the fundamentals of their development. It has become too familiar that many of us have become desensitized to an unending battle to safeguard ourselves from detrimental mental and bodily harm. When 9/11 happened, many of us were petrified, and we also felt incapacitated because our neighbors and our communities all felt the pain and the terror. As resilient as we were, we managed to pull through and help build from something that attacked our communities that seemed so desolate. Each played a significant role in helping to become one and stand united. Are we still made of the same fabric?
The problem has been sensationalized, and though some changes are being made to resolve such tragic events that are continually happening, people still feel unsafe at school, malls, stores, or in any public setting where there are many people. Have you ever been confined and believed as you would suffocate and the walls were caving in? Have you ever been afraid to leave your home, be in a crowded space, or be in a place where you can become stuck without an escape route if something happens?
Some of us have experienced anxiety on some level. In 1999 as we entered 2000. many people felt that the world would end or something would happen as we waited for the signs. Many of us started preparing for something unexpected; we were nervous. We’ve experienced many life-changing events since the early 2000s that many of us were unprepared for. The recent is COVID, and no one knew what to do; the world encountered fear together, neighbors help each other because united we stood with the expectation that we would remain strong; and yet some people felt that this was too much to handle — senseless crimes to the insertion of the change of power. Still, many of us have difficulty coping with everyday situations and waking up with panic attacks every day. Situations can make us feel like we are in a place without a way of fleeing.
Even when things are going well, something may happen and destroy us with the fear of dying. This is an everyday mental struggle. Even though many of us receive professional help, we still carry the burden of being unable to make it through a catastrophe if ever we are in one. Have you ever feared the current panic attack would lead to another one? Anxiety is familiar to many of us, dependent on our circumstances. Many of us who have anxiety attacks often can mobilize other panic disorders, two of which we will discuss. Agoraphobia: An anxiety attack is the sudden sensation of intense worry that stretches to a perennial point of extreme fear within moments and activates different emotions. Some symptoms are sweats, upset stomach, inability to control anger, sudden chills, chest pain and pressure, uncontrolled nervousness, dizziness, and other alarming symptoms. Let’s also look at separation anxiety disorder in children with separation anxiety disorder (SAD). A child with SAD often fears being apart from their families or loved ones. These children panic about being lost from their family and something dangerously occurring to their family members when they are not present.
Many of us who have experienced the symptoms of agoraphobia or separation anxiety disorders may not be aware of such panic disorder. In a child’s case, the child may learn about these panic attacks from their families or a chemical imbalance ( norepinephrine and serotonin). The feel-good chemical and alertness energy gives positivity and well-being, and the other is to help with depression. SAD symptoms may include but are not limited to Refusing to sleep alone, ongoing nightmares with an idea of separation, not wanting to go to school, muscle aches, worrying, physical complaints, headaches stomach aches about their safety; we may not know we are undergoing these disorders; Please seek professional advice for any diagnosis because this does not apply to everyone experiencing a stressful event and educating ourselves more about what we may be experiencing, keeping a daily log of events that give us anxiety attacks, and keeping a journal to share with our healthcare providers. Create better lifestyle changes with positive self-help techniques that can aid in the relieve symptoms.
Always speak with a healthcare provider trained to help better manage symptoms and diagnose them correctly.
Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a great place to start, but please make sure this therapy best fits your needs.
