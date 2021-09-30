Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
An individual was detained for resisting arrest or a search at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Pilgrim Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Margarita Drive.
Theft was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
Three counts of burglary of a vehicle were reported at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Rodeo Circle.
Theft was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
An arrest was carried out at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Two counts of aggravated assault was reported at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway. 281.
Fraud was reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Theft was reported at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
