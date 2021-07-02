A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Killeen on suspicion of speeding, resisting arrest, and possession of controlled substances.
While on patrol, an officer with the Killeen Police Department spotted a vehicle traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, according to an affidavit obtained Friday.
As the officer engaged emergency lights to engage the vehicle in a routine traffic stop, the vehicle made two turns before complying. The driver, who would later be identified as Robert Jones, immediately opened his door, before being told to stay in his car, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the driver allegedly reached toward the floorboards before shutting the door, and as the officer walked away from the car with the passenger, Jones sped off, fleeing the scene.
The passenger opted to stay with the officer as he “did not want to get involved in a high-speed chase,” the affidavit stated.
Another KPD officer was able to follow Jones into an empty parking lot, where he allegedly knelt next to his car and leaned into the driver’s seat. However, Jones did not comply with the officer’s order to “get on the ground,” instead opting to run away, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the officer chased Jones on foot until he reached his car and drove away. Jones was eventually aprehended after a high-speed chase and marijuana was found in his driver’s seat, glove box, and in the alley through which Jones had fled, according to the affadavit.
As of Friday afternoon, Jones was being held at the Bell County Jail with a bond set to $325,000
Other arraignments:
A 21-year-old man was was arrested June 29 during a traffic stop in Killeen after he failed to change lanes, an affidavit obtained Friday stated.
According to the affidavit, officers made contact with the suspect, Jose Moreno, and spotted drug parahprenalia “in plain sight.”
Officers then initiated a vehicle search and found a small container containing 13 grams of a “crystal like substance” which was later provided a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
As of Friday afternoon, Moreno was being held at the Bell County Jail with a bond set to $40,000.
