KISD: Student struck by vehicle

Killeen Independent School District police and Killeen police are investigating an accident involving a middle school student and a vehicle near Hilltop Loop and Wales on Monday afternoon.
Early reports indicate the student exited the bus and while crossing in front of the bus the student was hit by a truck. Out of an abundance of caution the student was airlifted to the hospital, according to a news release from the school district.
Killeen police will be conducting the formal crash investigation.
“Killeen ISD would like to remind drivers it is against the law to pass a school bus with flashing red lights and/or stop signs displayed. Drivers should also slow down when a bus is flashing yellow lights, this is a signal that the bus is about to stop. As Killeen ISD resumes in-person instruction, we would appreciate the media’s assistance in sharing this message with all viewers/readers to slow down and be mindful of school buses and students in our community,” KISD said in the release.
Staff Report
