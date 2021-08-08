Schools across Killeen ISD are humming with life as thousands of teachers and other staff members returned to campuses last week for the coming school year.
Four new elementary schools teemed with eager staff members for the first time.
Starting last week, teachers gathered in grade level groups, spread out in libraries, cafeterias, classrooms and other spaces for specific training.
In many cases, teachers met virtually with their grade-level peers from other KISD schools.
During breaks and at lunch, many teachers took advantage of the opportunity to unload supplies and arrange chairs and desks at the start of two weeks of professional development.
The annual return to school leads to Meet the Teacher, set for 4 to 6 p.m. at elementary schools and 5 to 7 p.m. at middle schools on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Students return to school Aug. 16.
“I’m really excited about being back,” said Danielle Morrison, third-grade teacher at the new Killeen Elementary School on Rancier Avenue.
“I’m excited about the new campus and about seeing kids,” she said. “We are getting some training and getting to know our teammates.”
“It’s down to the wire,” Morrison said.
A similar scene played out at Clifton Park Elementary School, another new school this year consolidating a pair of closed KISD schools.
Principal Jennifer Carranza said her staff met briefly together to start the day before dividing into learning groups. “They were excited and cheered when I introduced the new Clifton Park Jaguars,” she said in reference to the school’s new mascot.
While much of the teachers’ time will be spent in professional learning, the principal said there would be plenty of time for them to plan lessons together and even for some teambuilding fun.
“We’re merging a whole new team,” Carranza said of the school that combines the former Clifton Park and Bellaire schools. “We’re getting to know each other. I’m happy to hear the laughing going on.”
Pre-kindergarten teacher Benita Love adjusted furniture and sorted materials for the grade level’s new curriculum. As she worked, her colleagues entered her room to compare notes.
“All the newness is what is exciting,” said the pre-kindergarten teacher entering her 14th year teaching and seventh in KISD.
“The building is beautiful. The district set us up for success with all the material provided. It will be so exciting to see the kids walk in.”
“I’ve been so excited for this day since even before the summer,” said Carranza. “It feels like bringing people back home. I’m excited they are here and that we can get the building ready for the community.”
Last week, Carney Elementary School issued keys to teachers. Principal Paige Gawryszewski expressed excitement at welcoming staff members to the new school. “We’re ready to start seeing kids,” she said.
Two new schools — Killeen Elementary School and Pershing Park Elementary School — were dedicated on Sunday. Two other new schools — Pat Carney Elementary School and Clifton Park Elementary School — will be dedicated on Aug. 15.
