Lamapasas Independent School District students started back to school on Monday after schools had been closed several months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The opening of our schools is going very well,” Chane Rascoe, the district superintendent, said Monday. “I just got back from the high school and was very impressed that the kids were practicing social distancing and wearing their masks. They are doing a terrific job. ”
Rascoe said even the younger grades are wearing their masks and using safe social distancing practices.
“For the reopening we started with installing hand sanitizer on all of our buses and classrooms,” he said. “We are providing masks for everyone in fifth grade and above. We have called parents so they can screen their children before sending them to school. We space out the students at lunch and the masks help slow the spread of the virus, We even have asked the custodians to perform more enhanced cleaning.”
The LISD total enrollment for Monday was 3,428 students
For more information on Lampasas ISD’s Covid-19 response visit www.lisdtx.org/domain/1003
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.