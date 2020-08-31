In a swirl of relieved excitement Killeen ISD stepped back into school Monday.
For parents and students waiting since the end of spring break in March, the re-opening of face-to-face instruction was a huge step in easing the tension associated with the spread of a global virus.
For teachers and other staff members, welcoming students back to school breathed life into long-empty hallways.
By the end of the day, the district’s in-person attendance stood at 21,700 with a current total enrollment of 44,231.
Out in front of Clifton Park Elementary School, volunteers joined staff members in guiding the line of cars to the drop-off point, where excited educators escorted students into school.
Face coverings, sealed bags of supplies, newly installed signs urging distancing and tape-marked perimeters around teacher desks testified to the era of COVID-19.
“We’re very grateful to be back,” said Dayana Benividez, Clifton Park’s PTA president and mother of a first- and fourth-grader returning to school. “It’s been a struggle. Kids need to be in school. Today is a step in the right direction.”
Following two weeks of all-virtual school, KISD opened campuses to students who chose to re-enter traditional in-person learning. Virtual school is still an option.
Robert and Amanda Durbin were more than happy to hug their second-grader Lily, pose for a photo in front of the school and head off to work as their son, a Killeen High School ninth-grader caught the bus to school.
“We’re excited,” said Amanda Durbin. “We have too much going on to homeschool.” With both parents working and one going to college, the start of school was a welcome break.
Inside, apart from smaller class sizes, distanced desks and face coverings, the day was a lot like any first day of school. Students and staff members stood for pledges, watched a video welcome from the principal and got down to the business of learning the school routine.
Fourth-graders worked on “All About Me” worksheets and shared with their class of six in-person peers their favorite candy, movie and hang-out place.
Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights opened its doors to students for the first time ever, continuing the legacy of the 59-year old school of the same name on Jasper Drive in the center of Killeen.
Like many schools, students at Nolan found arrows on the floor directing traffic flow, signs reminding them to wash hands frequently and hands-free water dispensers for their water bottles.
“It is different,” said Meadows Elementary School fifth-grader Virginia Schoenfeldt, “because everyone is distanced and some are still virtual. I like it. It’s nice to have space. I like seeing everyone. I like to be here.”
Misti Wetzel, a counselor at the Fort Hood school visited classrooms, introducing herself and welcoming them back to school.
“It’s energizing,” she said. “It’s so exciting to see them. I wanted to cry even when I first saw them virtually. They are the heart of the school. Our heartbeat is back.”
Meadows Principal Nickolas Smith said the school’s staff members used music, balloons and celebration string to welcome students back and he noticed positive parent feedback on social media.
“It’s great to see them,” said Smith. “It’s a different world when teachers can’t interact face to face. Today has brought life into the building. It’s fun to see the giggles and the smiles and to see them interact.”
“I think it’s really great,” said fifth-grader Elizabeth Grace. “I’m glad we got to come back earlier. I like virtual, but I like in-person better because I can see the teachers and see my friends. For me, it’s easier to learn in person.”
“They have been great,” said Early College High School Principal Kathleen Burke. For the first time, the partnership school between KISD and Central Texas College occupies just one building. “Everyone is wearing their mask and they are happy to be here.”
“Today has been amazing,” said Wetzel. “These students have been so resilient. They are keeping their masks on. I think we’re all happy to be back as a family.”
