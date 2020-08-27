School zone light testing Friday, enforcement begins Monday

School zone flashing lights will be active in Killeen Friday in preparation for the first day of in-person school on Monday.
City crews will be testing the lights to ensure proper functionality and timing, according to a news release from the city. Motorists should observe school zones and adjust their speeds during this test period.
Enforcement will begin Monday.
Motorists are asked to exercise caution while drivers and pedestrians adjust to new traffic patterns with the start of school. Increased traffic, school buses, children walking to school and crossing guards should be expected.
It is unlawful to exceed school zone speed limits, use a cellphone while driving in a school zone and to pass a school bus with red lights flashing or stop sign extended, according to the release. Offenses endanger school children and are punishable by fine.
