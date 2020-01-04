To say 2020 is an election year is a bit of an understatement.
Starting in March, area voters will be asked to cast ballots in a primary election, spring municipal and school board elections, a possible May primary runoff, and November elections that will include state, local and national races ranging from county constable to president of the United States.
But even before the balloting begins, the campaign wheels are in motion.
The fields are already set in the March 3 state and county primary races, as the candidate filing period ended Dec. 9. Both of the Killeen area’s Republican congressmen are facing primary challenges, as is the Bell County sheriff.
Early voting in the primary races starts Feb. 18; the deadline to register to vote is Feb. 3 — less than a month away.
In just 10 days, candidates will start filing for seats on the Killeen City Council and Killeen Independent School District board of trustees, in advance of the May 2 election. Harker Heights has the Place 4 council seat and the mayor’s post up for election in May.
Up for grabs in the Killeen municipal race are four at-large city council seats and the mayor’s seat.
Killeen residents will see the election of at least two new council members, as Councilman Juan Rivera is term-limited by the city charter, and Councilman Gregory Johnson has filed for the Precinct 4, Place 1 Bell County justice of the peace seat in the March 3 Democratic primary.
In the Killeen school board election, the Place 4 and Place 5 seats are up for election. Longtime board trustee Marvin Rainwater currently holds the Place 4 seat. In the Place 5 seat is Brett Williams, who was appointed to the board in October 2018 after Trustee Carlyle Walton resigned to accept a job outside the state.
However, whatever issues the candidates plan to address may be overshadowed by a potential $265 million school bond election, if the Killeen school board votes this month to place it on the May 2 ballot.
The Killeen city races could feature some interesting dynamics.
One question is whether Johnson will step down from the council before the March 3 primary in order to run for the JP post, or keep his seat until his term expires in May.
The scenario is similar to one that occurred in 2016, when then-Mayor Scott Cosper filed to run for the District 54 state representative’s seat. Though the primary election took place in March (with a runoff that was required in late May), Cosper decided to remain in the mayor’s post until his term expired in May — which was allowable under state election law.
Some council members have chosen a different path, as did then-Councilman Dan Corbin when he stepped down from the council in September 2005 in advance of announcing his candidacy for the House District 54 seat. However, in Corbin’s case, had he won the District 54 race, his council term and House term would have overlapped.
In the upcoming election, Mayor Jose Segarra has said he will seek a third consecutive term — the maximum allowed by the city charter.
However, if another council member decides to challenge Segarra for the mayor’s post this spring, that member will have to step down from the council 40 days before the election, in accordance with the city charter.
If that does happen, it would mirror the situation in 2016, when Segarra and Council member Elizabeth Blackstone both resigned their seats to run for the mayor’s post, which was being vacated by Cosper. As a result, the council operated with five members for about a six-week period until the May election results were canvassed.
But the May elections are far from the only game in town. Just four days after the candidate filing deadline for those city and school board races, early voting begins for the March 3 primaries.
No doubt, the Democratic Party primary race for president will dominate the discussion in most media circles.
But there are plenty of heated primary races on the local level that deserve attention as well.
Six Democrats and three Republicans, including incumbent Congressman John Carter, have filed for the District 31 seat, making it almost a certainty that one or both parties will need a runoff.
In the House District 25 race, incumbent Roger Williams will face a primary challenge from Kelli Neuendorff, with the winner facing either Democrat Julie Oliver or Heidi Sloan in November.
At the county level, the previously mentioned JP race looks like a free-for-all, with three Republicans and two Democrats seeking the seat, including incumbent Daryl Peters of Killeen, who was appointed last year after a Bell County jury removed Claudia Brown from the post.
The Precinct 4 Bell County constable race has a large field as well, with three Democrats and two Republicans vying for the seat incumbent Edd Melton is vacating after 30 years in the post.
All of this primary activity is just a prelude to November, however, when voters will choose who will represent them in offices from the courthouse to the White House — with several city councils, school boards and the regional water district holding elections as well.
It may be hard to keep the players straight without a scorecard, as the saying goes.
But the Herald will strive to keep readers informed through candidate profiles, interviews, issue-oriented reporting and coverage of selected campaign events.
The Herald also plans to conduct political forums featuring candidates in a variety of high-profile local races. Dates for those events will be announced as they are scheduled.
Political coverage will be available in print and online at kdhews/centerforpolitics, as well as via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Certainly, this year has more than its share of elections.
But it’s imperative that area voters make each one count.
That means learning about the candidates and where they stand on the issues that affect voters most. That involves more than simply registering to be an eligible voter. It means making the commitment to being an informed and active voter.
That’s not always an easy task.
But it’s one of the best things we can do for our nation, our community — and for ourselves.
