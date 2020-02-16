Here are the early voting times and locations for the March 3 primary.
BELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 23: Noon-5 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
CORYELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 18: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 19-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Feb. 18: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 19-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The location for early voting is 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
VOTE BY MAIL
Feb. 21 is the last day to apply for a vote by mail ballot, and March 3 is the last day for that ballot to be received by election officials. Registered voters that fall into one of the four following categories are eligible to vote by mail: Age 65 or older, disabled, out of the county on election and all early voting days, confined to jail, but otherwise eligible to vote. Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to the address in your county:
Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, TX 76513
Coryell County Early Voting Clerk, P.O. Box 6, Gatesville, TX 76528
Office of Elections Administrator, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas, TX 76550
