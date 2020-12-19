To the Editor:
Every day brings more cases of COVID-19. We are approaching 16 million cases across the United States. We are seeing more than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily.
We are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations than ever, and we are now seeing more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths on a daily basis. We are witnessing more daily deaths than those lost on 9/11.
We are witnessing more daily deaths than the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Our current president has held rally after rally that turned out to be virus spreaders — 3,000 deaths a day and he continues to hold holiday events in the White House without any efforts to maintain any safety precautions.
He displays no sympathy and no empathy for the loss of husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, grandparents and children. He cares nothing for the human costs. He cares only about himself and spreading lies and misinformation along with the virus to grift his acolytes into sending him money.
Where is our moral and social contract with each other?
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.