National Night Out in the City of Harker Heights is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. and there’s still time remaining for residents who would like to host a location for a block party.
The time allotted for parties at each location will be about 10-15 minutes.
Crystal Thomas, an officer in the Harker Heights Police Department Community Services Division, told the Herald in an interview last week that the number of routes to be run depends on how many residents sign up as hosts.
Thomas said, “If there are 10 or less party locations then there will be one route. More than 10 will call for two routes and some extra logistical work on how to best utilize our resources of equipment and personnel.”
Dennis MacAfee, sergeant in charge of HHPD Community Services, said, “Residents can register to be block party hosts online by going to the City of Harker Heights website-
The deadline to register as a host is Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Call 254-953-5400, extension 5, for more information.
