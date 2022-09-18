Kenneth Stewart

A Harker Heights man received a term of probation after police said he used a butcher knife to threaten a woman during a domestic disturbance earlier this year.

Kenneth Stewart, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bell County court records. On Thursday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Stewart to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.

