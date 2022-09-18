A Harker Heights man received a term of probation after police said he used a butcher knife to threaten a woman during a domestic disturbance earlier this year.
Kenneth Stewart, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bell County court records. On Thursday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Stewart to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
On May 30, Heights police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance.
While police were speaking with the caller who reported the incident, a woman walked out of the home and told officers that she was just threatened with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told officers that she was using a knife to access a locked room to hide from Stewart.
Stewart came into the room and told the victim to drop the knife, which she did. Police said that Stewart then picked up the knife and placed the sharp end of the knife against the victim’s forehead.
The victim told officers that she tried to remain calm in fear that he would hurt her. Officers retrieved the weapon and found it to be a large butcher knife, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Stewart was intoxicated and belligerent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.