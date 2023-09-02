The Gillen House to re-open Sept. 7 in Lampasas
The Gillen House Grand Re-Opening will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at 606 S. Key Ave., Lampasas. The public is invited to attend this free event.
This historic bed and breakfast was the first to open in Lampasas and is now open again to continue to accommodate guests. There will be live music by violinist and violist Bruce Williams and Patrice Calixte from the Lampasas County Chamber Music Festival and Artisan String Quartet, and representatives from the Lampasas County Museum to celebrate the event.
Harker Heights Chamber will host Tacos and Tequila Tasting Sept. 8
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its first Tacos and Tequila Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way.
This event is a VIP tasting event in advance of the Harker Heights Food, Wine, and Brew Fest and will include a taco competition, samplings, Mexican Folk dancing, live music, food and drink for purchase, vendors, and more.
Cost is $75 per person or $150 for a festival VIP bundle. Go to https://tinyurl.com/mvfh2bcb for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
Tickets available for Killeen Chamber’s annual banquet
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host its 90th annual Membership Banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Community members, chamber members, and business executives will be in attendance to celebrate the occasion.
Tickets are now available by going to https://tinyurl.com/4bvnmhek. Individual tickets are $75 per person and reserved tables for eight are available for $750. Call 254-526-9551for questions or concerns.
Smoothie King to host ribbon cutting Sept. 11 in Copperas Cove
Smoothie King will host a ribbon cutting ceremony from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at 2726 U.S. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
Email chamber@copperascove.com for questions.
Shoplifting prevention seminar will be Sept. 12
The Temple Chamber of Commerce will host the Small Business Connect: Shoplifting Prevention 101 from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd., Temple.
This seminar is open to small-business owners looking to learn more about shoplifting trends, gain insight on tips to prevent it, and learn from security experts.
Cost is $15 per person. Go to www.templechamber.com or bit.ly/3OyrXgC to sign up in advance.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
