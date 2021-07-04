Ten new single-family residence permits and one new duplex permits were purchased in Killeen last week.
The duplex permit was purchased by Ameritex Homes and is being built in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
The 10 single-family permits are in different locations and are being built by three different builders.
The houses will be located on Ridge Crest Drive, Caemlyn Cove, Colina Drive, Grand Oaks Lane and Hercules Avenue.
The builders for the homes are Stylecraft Builders, Saratoga Homes and Carothers Homes.
In total, there were about 241 permits purchased for a total estimated cost of about $424,495.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove last week, there were many different small permits for projects like HVAC work, fence installation and more.
In total, there were about 62 permits for an estimated cost of about $5,492.
Harker Heights
Seven new residential permits and three new duplex permits were purchased in Harker Heights from June 25 to July 1.
The seven residential projects are set to cost between $291,000 and $421,000. The three duplex projects will all cost $240,000. The three will be built in the 1400 block of Natchez Trace.
The other seven residential homes will be will all be on Roma Street. They are being built by DR Horton while the builder of the duplex homes is Jerome Gomer.
Permits were not available from Belton or Nolanville on Monday.
In the previous week’s permits in Killeen, there was a permit for a project by Oncor for a Stagecoach Substation in the 9700 block of Shimla Drive.
The cost of the project is estimated at $917,000.
In addition to the Oncor project, there were also eight single family residence permits purchased in Killeen.
