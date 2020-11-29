Killeen-area residents who are looking to find a unique and stylish gift bags for their Christmas gifts don’t have to travel far as a new business recently opened shop.
Nyla Tolbert, 11-year-old owner of Nyla Specialty Bags said she wanted to expand the designs that people see on gift bags.
“I have had this business for over two months and it has been successful thus far,” she said. “I was looking for specialty bags and I was trying to see if there were any Black ones and there weren’t any so I asked my mom and I told her that I can make Black girls bags and she told me that it was a great idea.”
Nyla said that anyone can choose what design goes on the gift bags.
“They can choose a bag and design they want,” she said. “If they have a birthday, event, or anything like that, we can put it on the bags. I print out the paper with the design that people choose and put it on the bag.”
Nyla runs her business with the help of her mother Jessica Tolbert and her grandmother Cynthia Tolbert,
“Right now my business is out of my house but my mom is helping me do the online part of it,” Nyla added. “The extra large bags are around $6, the large is around $5, the mediums are around $4, and the smalls are around $3.”
Jessica Tolbert said that each of the bags are handmade.
“When the business first started we looked on YouTube on how to make gift bags,” Tolbert said. “We learned from there and then before we started anything I made her (Nyla) make the first gift bag and she did a really good job on it. We went on to Esty and Ebay and nobody was selling gift bags like these. I am in the process of publishing the Facebook page for her.”
Jessica Tolbert said that they have done bags ranging from Christmas-themed to birthday and parties.
“We did one for a woman who was celebrating her 50th birthday,” she said. “We made it custom for her and she ordered 10 for her birthday.”
To order a specialty bag from Nyla Specialty Bags call 254-768-6686.
