Two newly prepared documents dealing with efforts to promote economic growth and revitalization in Killeen are now available for the public to review.
The first document, titled “An Innovation District in Killeen,” discusses how work being done to create a university research park at Texas A&M University-Central
Texas will aid in the creation of an “Innovation District,” exploring the qualities and benefits, and offering suggestions, for how this can be achieved, according to a news release from the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
The second document, titled “Redeveloping Downtown Killeen,” discusses the role that Downtown Killeen will play in such a district. Specifically, it focuses on opportunities that exist in the downtown area and suggestions on how these opportunities can be addressed.
“An Innovation District is a designated zone where public and private interests collaborate to attract existing businesses, entrepreneurs and business startups,” said Jennifer Hetzel, director of research for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “Successful districts are densely packed, offer mixed-use space (commercial and residential), and have access to reliable broadband.”
Both documents were prepared by The 14 Forward Foundation and are available at https://killeenchamber.com/research_publications. Paper copies can be obtained at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, 1 Santa Fe Plaza, Killeen.
