The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.57 on Saturday, which is 6 cents lower than last week’s average and 26 cents less than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.35 per gallon at multiple locations, including the Walmart stores at 1380 Lowes Blvd. and 3400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
In Harker Heights Saturday, gas was reportedly selling for $2.36 at multiple locations, including at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, and Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.40 per gallon Saturday at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190.
Fort Hood gas stations were selling gas for $2.37 per gallon Saturday, according to GasBuddy.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.63, which is a decrease of 10 cents from last week and 27 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.15 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 15 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 16 cents lower than a year ago.
“Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower,” according to AAA. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week.”
