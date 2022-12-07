As part of a financing method used by the city to pay for improvements in private investment areas, officials may acquire more than 300 acres to expand the Killeen Business Park.
“We are recommending several amendments” to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone ordinance,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services, during a council workshop on Tuesday. “Those amendments include upgrading the project financing plan. Another amend is extending the duration of the TIRZ. We recommend that be extended by 20 years, to 2048 ... amending the boundary of the TIRZ and adding 332 acres to allow for possible expansion of the Killeen Business Park.”
Municipal and county governments use tax increment financing “to pay for improvements that will draw private investment to an area,” according to the Texas comptroller’s website. It “redirects some of the (property tax) in a geographic area designated as a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) to pay for improvements in the zone.”
‘Downtown focus’
Expanding the Killeen Business Park is one of many possibilities included in the TIRZ No. 2 project plan. The cost to acquire the land and develop it is estimated at $30 million.
“We are proposing amendments to the project plan,” Revell said. “These line items represent those amendments. The original plan had a focus on downtown. That downtown focus is continuing” with streetscaping, land acquisition and development of park space, sidewalk and street rehabilitation on Avenue D and downtown redevelopment, including building a new city hall.
“TIRZ funds can be used to pay for any permitted ‘project cost’ in the project plan,” according to a staff report. “Staff recommends updating the list of projects.”
The project list includes replacing Rancier Avenue and streetscaping improvements and placing overhead utilities underground.
All of the projects have an estimated cost of $113.5 million, including $24 million for the Rancier Avenue improvements.
“I know this is just a very rough estimate, but I’m always glad to see Rancier on there,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “We look at undergrounding overhead utilities there. Are we going to try to communicate with Oncor to see if they can offset some of that?”
City Engineer Andrew Zagars said Killeen officials have negotiated with the utility company.
“That is us taking the brunt of it,” he said. “Really, it’s based on our franchise agreement. Part of the conversation is to work with them.”
‘More than a rebuild’
On Nov. 15, City Manager Kent Cagle told council members officials could use $50 million in TIRZ revenue to pay for several projects, including the reconstruction of Rancier Avenue, expanding the Killeen Business Park, streetscaping and downtown redevelopment.
“Working with our partners and the TIRZ board, we’re recommending we extend the life of the TIRZ,” he said. “That would require a vote of the council, the county and (Central Texas College). But if we do that, there’s gonna be significant revenue.”
Part of that money should be used to rebuild Rancier Avenue, Cagle said.
“It’s more than a rebuild. We’ve got a grant from KTMPO for sidewalks that we’d engineer along with that. But it’s to put utilities underground and to totally change the character of Rancier. And it would totally change the character of the north side of town.”
On Tuesday, Zagars said the Killeen-Tempo Metropolitan Planning Organization grant is just over $3.2 million and that TIRZ board members agreed to spend $1 million on the first phase of the preliminary design.
On Dec. 13, council members could decide to authorize a professional services agreement with BGE Inc. for $813,453.73 on the project that extends from Fort Hood Road to 38th Street.
Also, amending the TIRZ No. 2 ordinance to include more land for the Killeen Business Park encompasses the east side of North Roy Reynolds Drive. Owned by the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, the Killeen Business Park is about 300 acres.
“That 332 acres is not owned by the city or the Business Park, so it would have to be acquired, and then it would also need to be developed,” Revell said.
The total boundary of TIRZ No. 2 includes 2,136 acres.
Anthem Park
“If this were extending out ... to 2048, the estimated revenue capture would be $148,636,762,” Revell said. “Then also, there is allotment for public infrastructure reinvestments really associated with the Anthem Park project. That total allotment is $14 million.”
Anthem Park is a 203-acre mixed-use development in east Killeen, near Skylark Field and Stonetree Golf Club.
“We had a very long meeting with the developer of Anthem Park (on Tuesday morning),” Cagle said. “They purchased 200 acres there. When you see there is a total at the end of 2048, that is a projected $908 million.”
CSW Development of Austin is the developer.
“This developer is talking about a tax base of about $550 million,” Cagle said. “There were some pretty serious discussions. They were expecting that their reimbursements were going to be significantly higher than the $14 million that we had in (the project plan).”
But city officials are “not ready” to recommend a firm number on reimbursement, Cagle said.
‘Room for some increase’
“We still have a ways to go. When you look at the financial forecast, you can see the estimated annual revenue is $148 million and right now, the project plan only has $113 million in expenditures. So, there’s some room for some increase there. Whatever the answer is, my recommendation is that we approve this next week, then go back to the TIRZ Board in January or February to make some adjustments and bring that back. In order to get the Rancier project going, I would recommend that we approve this” on Dec. 13.
According to the state comptroller, “future tax revenues from each participating taxing unit that levies taxes against a property are used to pay for the cost of improvements to an area. Each taxing unit may dedicate all, a portion of, or none of the tax revenue that is attributable to increased property values brought about by improvements within the reinvestment zone.”
Additional tax revenue received from the impacted properties is what’s referred to as the tax increment.
“Each taxing unit determines what percentage of its tax increment, if any, it will commit to repayment of the cost of financing the public improvements,” according to the comptroller.
In this case, the taxing entities are Killeen, Bell County and Central Texas College.
