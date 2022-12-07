Killeen Business Park

Businesses in the Killeen Business Park are listed on the marquis at the corner of Roy J. Smith Drive and Twin Creek Drive in 2019.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

As part of a financing method used by the city to pay for improvements in private investment areas, officials may acquire more than 300 acres to expand the Killeen Business Park.

“We are recommending several amendments” to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone ordinance,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services, during a council workshop on Tuesday. “Those amendments include upgrading the project financing plan. Another amend is extending the duration of the TIRZ. We recommend that be extended by 20 years, to 2048 ... amending the boundary of the TIRZ and adding 332 acres to allow for possible expansion of the Killeen Business Park.”

