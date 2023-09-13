Job Fair 2

Soldiers browse through 200 different companies offering more than 100,000 jobs at the Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program Mega Career Fair at the Lone Star Convention Center on Fort Cavazos on Jan. 10. 2023.

 David A. Bryant | Herald

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host a Fort Cavazos job fair next week.

The hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Fort Cavazos’ Lone Star Conference Center, according a news release from the DAV.

