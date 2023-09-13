Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host a Fort Cavazos job fair next week.
The hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Fort Cavazos’ Lone Star Conference Center, according a news release from the DAV.
The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
“More than 60 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management,” according to the release. “In addition to employment assistance, the veterans expected to attend can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.”
This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 274,000 attendees and more than 167,000 job offers, according to the release. “Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.”
To register for the Fort Cavazos Hiring Event and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.
