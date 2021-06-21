There were seven new single-family residence permits and two new multi-family residence permits purchased in Killeen last week.
The two multi-family residence permits are both for duplexes by the same company on the same street.
They are being built by Jay’s Roofing & Painting and they are in the 200 block of North Gilmer Street.
The seven single family permits are in different locations and are being built by five different builders.
The houses will be located on Golden Gate Drive, Brandy Loop, Zayden Drive, Sparrow Road, Sandpiper Drive, Caemlyn Cove and Earp Drive.
The builders for the homes are Stylecraft Builders, JDJ Construction LLC, First Choice Homes LLC, Welmor Homes and Cameo Homes.
Last week’s Killeen permits ran from June 11 to June 17.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove last week, there were four new residential construction permits purchased last week and all four of them were for new duplex homes.
Three of the four permits were purchased by the same company, Dash Addington Construction and the fourth was purchased by Jeff Dewald Construction.
All four of the new duplex homes will be built in the 1800 block of Castroville Trail.
Harker Heights
There were also four new residential duplex permits purchased in Harker Heights from June 11 to June 17.
All four of the projects are estimated to cost $269,500, according to the permit report, for a total cost of just over $1 million.
Three of the new homes will be built in the 1800 block of Ponca Trace and the fourth will be built in the 1800 block of Pueblo Trace.
All four of them will be built by Flintrock Builders.
Permits were not available from Belton or Nolanville on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.