Although some local residents have reported price gouging of water cases selling for $40 at a north Killeen grocery store, the manager said the mistake was a misunderstanding and is offering rebates to residents who purchased the $40 water cases.
Tim Olivarez, the grocery manager at O-Mart in Killeen, said Thursday that cases of water that had been recently photographed and caught on video inside the store were 24 packs of 20-ounce Dasani water bottles that are normally sold for around $1.60 a piece. The water came from the Coca-Cola company and was not the water Olivarez ordered, he said.
He said that his employees mistakenly put the water out on the sales floor with the $40 price tag, and that he has now removed the water and is offering $20 of store credit to any customers who bought the $40 case. Customers have to bring their receipt, Olivarez said.
From Feb. 17 through Feb. 24, Killeen was under a citywide boil-water order, creating a huge demand for drinkable water at a time when many residents lost power due to last week’s winter storm.
“It was a big misunderstanding, some of it was on our part because I had relayed a message to stockers that the water in the back was not to be put on the shelves because Coca Cola was going to come and pick it up for credits,” Olivarez said.
He added that many customers kept coming into the store looking for water last week.
A Facebook video from Saturday showed a small price tag on the cases of water on the floor of the store, and other residents have provided photos of the price tags showing $40.56 on the cases. They accused O-Mart of price gouging, which is illegal in Texas.
Olivarez said a couple of days ago that he received a shipment of regularly priced Aquafina water cases, and they were sold out within the hour.
