A new restaurant is currently being built in Killeen. The building that formerly housed Killeen Power Sports — which sold motorcycles and ATVs — has been torn down and is being turned into a new place for Killeen residents to grab a bite to eat.
A Bubba’s 33 restaurant will be constructed next to the Texas Roadhouse building on East Central Texas Expressway.
Bubba’s 33 serves pizza, wings, burgers and more and has nearly 30 different locations nationwide, 13 of which are in Texas, according to the Bubba’s 33 website.
The founder and chief executive officer of Texas Roadhouse, Kent Taylor, is also the owner of Bubba’s 33.
The current closest Bubba’s 33 location is in Waco.
