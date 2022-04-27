Killeen business SMTH Anointing Sounds Music Studio, LLC will be holding a “pre-Mother’s Day” brunch on Sunday at Mililani Woods on 1100 Old Nolanville Road in Nolanville.
The event will have live music, poetry reading and vendors. There will also be a “Best Mother’s Day hat” contest.
Those interested can purchase tickets online at www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-pre-mothers-day-jazz-gospel-brunch-tickets-318620812427 or purchase them at the door.
