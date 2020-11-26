Unlike previous years, shoppers in the Killeen-Fort Hood area were not out in droves Thursday afternoon to try and nab an early Black Friday deal.
The main reason: Many of the big box stores in Killeen were simply not open, including the biggest of all, Walmart.
Walmart was the first to announce in July that it wouldn’t open stores on Thanksgiving for the first time since the late 1980s, according to a report in USA Today. Others including Target and Best Buy quickly followed, saying it was a way to support and protect employees in the year of the coronavirus pandemic.
And despite the virus surging — nationwide and locally — stores are opening very early Friday morning for those traditional Black Friday sales.
Here’s a look at what some of the stores in the Killeen area are offering today:
Show Carnival, opening at 6 a.m., is selling women’s boots for $19.98.
Big Lots, which was open Thanksgiving and is opening at 6 a.m. Friday, has 25% off holiday decor and all toys.
Bed Bath & Beyond is selling a Keurig coffee maker for $59.99 after discounts.
Home Depot, opening at 6 a.m., is selling an 18-foot, multi position ladder for $79.88. It usually costs $159.
Lowes is selling an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $18.99.
Kohl’s, opening at 5 a.m., is selling an Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $39.99.
JCPenney, also opening at 5 a.m., has 50% off toys and 50% to 60% off women’s apparel. The entire Killeen Mall will be open by 8 a.m.
Target will be open at 7 a.m. and has a $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership for Nintendo Switch online, a KitchenAid five-quart professional stand mixer for $199.99 and a 70 inch 4K Ultra HD Roku TV for $299.99.
Best Buy will be open from 5 a.m. on Black Friday and offer deals such as a 65-inch Class Ultra HD Smart Android TV for $1,799.99, saving customers a thousand dollars, Nintendo Switch games for $39.99 each and a Ninja Foodi six-in-one eight-quart two-basket Air Fryer for $99.99 which retails for $179.99.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a new store in Killeen, will be open at 5 a.m. and offer deals such as $5 velvet plush throw blankets, a Shark DuoClean Vacuum for $129.99 and a sherpa reversible three-piece comforter set for $34.99.
Walmart will be open at 5 a.m. and offer deals such as a Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer for $79, Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 for $199 and a HART 20-Volt Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159.
H-E-B will open at regular hours on Black Friday and offer deals such as 50% off all appareled and accessories for the family, a Hitachi 60-inch TV with built-in Roku for $399 and a 12 piece non-stick aluminum cookware set for $25.
Academy Sports + Outdoors will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and offer deals such as a outdoor gourmet six burner gas grill for $199.99 instead of the original price of $349.99, a 20% off sale on all rods, reels and combos and 30% off of the entire stock of fan shop apparel and headwear.
Dozens of store advertisement sections were inserted into Thursday’s Killeen Daily Herald. For a complete listing of the Black Friday deals, the newspaper can still be purchased on newsstands today or on Friday at the Herald, 1809 Florence Road, in Killeen.
