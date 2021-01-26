A new drive-thru coffee shop is on its way to Killeen as one of over 400 locations nationwide.
Dutch Brothers Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.
The company originated in Oregon, but the second Texas location will be opening in Killeen in March at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Dutch Brothers is also located in College Station.
Josh DeCelles is the regional operator for the Killeen store, and possible future stores in the Killeen and Temple area, and he talked about the company’s expansion to central Texas.
“I think as a whole, the company is excited to move into new markets and give back to local communities,” DeCelles said. “We have several local give back days that we do so any opportunity that we have to serve a new community we go.”
The new business is set to bring 40 to 50 jobs to Killeen and those interested will be able to apply online at www.dutchbros.com closer to the opening of the business.
All employees would start at minimum wage but would be eligible for tips as well, according to DeCelles.
“One of the main things that sets us apart is the people that work for us because we like to have fun and be outgoing and excited as employees,” DeCelles said. He added that anyone that would like to be a part of something bigger than themselves, Dutch Brothers might be the place for them.
DeCelles also said Dutch Brothers could be adding four more stores — including the one currently being built — in the Killeen-Temple area.
