Stunned patrons of one of Killeen’s oldest eateries received shocking news Sunday.
Hallmark Restaurant, 4402 East Central Texas Expressway, a Killeen staple for the past four decades, closed its doors for good Sunday evening.
Employees, including one waitress who had been there 22 years, told the Herald they were given a few days notice of the restaurant’s impending closure.
Those who ate at Hallmark one last time Sunday saw employees having somber last meals with family and friends, the kitchen running out of culinary staples, and patrons discussing the bad news.
A sign on the outside door read: “We will be closed Monday, June 13, 2022 for renovations until further notice...”
Multiple employees told the Herald Sunday that the restaurant’s closure is indefinite. The Hallmark restaurant, employees said, will not reopen.
Bill Raymond, a Killeen resident since 1952, said he was sad to hear his neighborhood restaurant would be closing the doors on a business that’s almost synonymous with Killeen.
Ronnie Wald, a California transplant to Killeen, said he was shocked by the abrupt closure of Hallmark restaurant — a restaurant he said played a crucial part in his transition to Texas.
“I couldn’t even finish my food because I was just crestfallen from losing that link, because I came from another state, another culture, another lifestyle, and really needed to have that connection from the community which these diners provide,” Wald said Monday of his last Hallmark restaurant meal.
Wald said he would frequent the cafe every morning for oatmeal, toast, and coffee — an order the waitresses quickly memorized, making him feel even more at home.
“The food was great but also the people, the fellowship,” he said. “These kinds of places are a vital connection for the community and to lose them is a tragedy.”
Eating at the cafe, he said, will be something he’ll miss for years to come.
“Having a place where you see real people and they’re treating you with kindness and respect — it was just a joy going in there because you knew you’d be treated well and have a great meal. And it was always a great value.”
According to prior Herald reporting, the establishment was originally owned by Jerry Henderson, who also owned Henderson’s Family Restaurant and Papa’s Cafe.
The Hallmark restaurant is now owned by Seoung Lim, employees said, who also owns Kogibowl and Maru Korean & Japanese Restaurant.
Lim was unable to be reached by phone Monday.
In 2017, my grandmother became very ill. My son, then 3 and I would go to Hallmark after being at the hospital. We went the morning after she passed and, as always, the waitress doting over him. He started crying and told her his Nanny went to Heaven. She hugged him and when his pancakes came out they were Mickey Mouse shaped. His little face lit up. Their kindness was so very appreciated and I’ve never forgotten. Thank you for being so thoughtful and caring.
Noooo, they have the best breakfast n Ole school vibe. I take my dad every time he comes to town.
Too bad. Once they eliminated smoking I had several pleasant breakfasts there. Nice sassy waitresses and hot home cooking. Excellent breakfast scramble. I'll miss it.
Was kind of like Killeen’s version of Cheers, where everyone knew your name.
