Taking the first step of what may be a lengthy, difficult process, the Killeen City Council agreed to move towards purchasing the approximate 4,539 streetlights in Killeen from energy utility Oncor.
This decision was the result of an update from Tanko Lighting, Inc, a national consulting firm based in San Francisco that specializes in assisting municipalities with street lighting needs. The city entered into a professional services agreement with the firm to explore the possibility of taking ownership of its streetlights in January of 2021 for what is not to exceed $197,000. Since then, the firm has conducted a financial analysis through a third party to determine the overall cost of street lighting and whether or not it would be overall beneficial for Killeen. Last year, some of the primary reasons for entering into the agreement were to have a more stable maintenance schedule and to generally increase the amount of lighting within the city.
Street lighting has been a point of concern for residents, some of whom have said that strong lighting may help deter crime; Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said the same in January 2021. The city has made steps to improve its lighting, including passing an ordinance that reduces the minimum distance between two light poles in new developments.
Before beginning the presentation, Nick Fiore, a spokesman for Tanko, provided a list of cities that owned their own streetlights, such as San Antonio, Arlington and Austin.
“Tanko works with municipalities all over the country, and no one ever regrets buying their streetlights,” he said.
According to Fiore, the city’s streetlights are owned and managed by Oncor, which charges a rate, or “tariff”, of $10.31 a month for every 100 watt, high pressure sodium streetlight, or about $701,110 annually for the whole system. If the city were to undergo an LED conversion under Oncor, the city would be charged a new rate of approximately $11.52, an increase of about 12% per light.
When Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked why it could cost more for the LED lighting conversion despite a lower general maintenance cost, City Manager Kent Cagle said it was “because they’re going to charge us from now until forever” in recovering capital costs.
If the city owned its own streetlights, the cost of an LED streetlight would be about 50 cents, Fiore said.
Capital costs
According to Fiore, the total project cost, which includes the purchase and modification of Killeen’s streetlights, would be at most $3 million, though CEO Jason Tanko assured Council members that it was “highly unlikely” to hit that limit and would likely be “much lower.”
Fiore also explained that, after a roughly five and a half year buyback period, the city’s yearly cost would be roughly $169,875, down from a current yearly cost of about $716,607, or a reduction of roughly 76%.
The LED improvement program would cost an additional $2.4 million, and would extend the buyback period by about two years.
Additionally, after a trial period of about one to two years of outsourced maintenance, Killeen could begin to look at conducting in-house maintenance on its streetlights — something it doesn’t quite have the expertise to do currently, Cagle said.
What’s the catch?
However, Mayor Jose Segarra said, the real “bear” isn’t the capital investment cost — it’s Oncor.
Cagle concurred, adding that he had received a call from Oncor prior to the meeting informing him that they “did not want to sell.” If Killeen moves forward, he said, it would likely find itself embroiled in a lawsuit.
“The real issue is going to be that Oncor says they don’t want to sell; they have a lot of lobbyists, if they don’t have the law on their side, they’ll look to other methods,” he said. “If we move into this next phase, we’ll have to do so with our eyes wide open.”
According to Cagle, the process for forcing Oncor to sell is what is known as “condemnation” — a process he stressed is not as bad as it sounds.
After the city extends its initial offer letter and engages in good-faith negotiations, Oncor will have the option to approve or deny the offer. If negotiations fail, then the city would be forced to “condemn” Oncor, forcing them to sell through a special commission; if Oncor appeals that commission’s decision, which appears likely, then the city would find itself in “a courtroom setting.”
The entire process could take over a year just to get to court, City Attorney Traci Briggs said. However, Cagle reassured the City Council that the potential savings far outweigh the costs.
Additionally, Tanko explained that any court fees raised by his firm from fighting on behalf of the city would be covered in the lawsuit.
Brown asked if this process could result in a retaliation on Killeen residents, to which the answer was no; any increase in “tariffs” would have to be system-wide, and could not target Killeen.
As the City Council voiced its support for engaging with the purchase order, Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez asked the City Council to consider installing network controls prior to LED installations.
Brown attempted to push back the item until March 15, but failed to receive a second.
Nash-King instead made a motion of direction for city staff to extend an offer letter to Oncor immediately, which passed 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.