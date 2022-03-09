While Wednesday’s quarterly Parks and Recreation town hall meeting was attended by only 10 people, raised raised several questions regarding how the department can better advertise and ways people can help out with keeping the parks better maintained.
The town hall began with Executive Director Joe Brown giving a presentation on the many things that happened with Killeen parks during Fiscal Year 2021, and developments expected in the 2022 fiscal year.
These included the $225,000 solar LED trail lights for Conder Park, Fort Hood Regional Trail, and Mickey’s Dog Park, as well as $183,151 for canopy covers for numerous Killeen parks.
Brown also went over the planned improvements for Fiscal Year 2022, including the new restrooms for Long Branch Park and installing new sidewalks at various parks to increase accessibility.
Brown also detailed the new skate park at Conder Park.
“Staff even talked to skateboarders to see what they would like in a skate park,” Brown said.
Heather Buller, the department’s assistant director, said that they expect to get the final design of the skate park by Friday.
This plays all into the Killeen Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan, which was approved by the Killeen City Council last month.
According to Brown, the master plan “prioritizes smaller and incremental improvements which result in transformational change over time.”
Brown also brought up that he hopes for the department to have its own social media pages sometime soon.
“We are the only parks and recreation services in Texas that doesn’t have their own Facebook page,” Brown said, “We can better reach the community this way, so we hope to have our own pages in the near future.”
After Brown was finished with the presentation, the floor was opened to questions.
The first question came from Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who wondered if the “Movies in the Park” series will be rotated among the parks in the city.
“I feel that if there is a rotation, we can better engage the city,” Nash-King said.
Buller responded that while it is a possibility, it would have to be certain parks since some parks tended to be more windy than others.
“With the screen that we have, it would be hard to set up at certain parks due to the wind at certain parks,” Buller said.
A topic that seemed to be echoed by many residents was the lack of advertising from the department.
Brown and staff admitted that they wish that there were better ways for them to communicate with the community and that the use of more billboards in the future was something that they discussed during a budget meeting.
“We definitely want to have more billboards and advertisements in the future,” Buller said.
Jon Dyer, Parks and Recreation manager, said the department has been taking more efforts recently with passing out flyers to KISD schools and teachers to get involved with programs and activities going on at Lions Club Park.
This played into Brown’s earlier statements with the department having a lack of a social media presence.
Also during the town hall, the department announced the “See Click Fix” app the department is hoping to utilize later this year. The app will allow residents to report whenever they see a pothole, a broken toilet, or any other issue at a Killeen park. The department is hoping residents’ use of this app will help to keep Killeen parks better maintained.
“That should be out in the summer of this year,” Buller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.