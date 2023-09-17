A top Killeen business expert who traveled recently to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to visit Oasis Fresh Market said it was going to be a “long process” to potentially bring the grocery store to north Killeen.

Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, emphasized during a phone conversation that he felt it was a good visit when he and others from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation went to Tulsa last month.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.