A top Killeen business expert who traveled recently to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to visit Oasis Fresh Market said it was going to be a “long process” to potentially bring the grocery store to north Killeen.
Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, emphasized during a phone conversation that he felt it was a good visit when he and others from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation went to Tulsa last month.
“It was a very good introduction to the store they have there and how they got to it opening up,” said Connell, who is also the executive director of the Killeen EDC. “And they were very welcoming to us.”
But he didn’t have specifics on what Oasis would need from the city of Killeen in order to come here.
“We’re still in evaluation and review,” Connell said Saturday. The next steps, he said, include more research, conversations with Oasis, and eventually, to see what it would take for Oasis to set up shop in north Killeen, which has been considered a food desert since 2019 when IGA and H-E-B left the area.
“We learned a lot of how they put their package together,” Connell said, referring to how Oasis, investors and public officials worked together to build the first — and so far, only — Oasis store in a food desert area of Tulsa in 2021.
Connell said about $5 million to $7 million in public funds were used in that process.
Tulsa Visit
Connell said that he, along with Killeen EDC Chairman Randy Sutton, Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, Temple Councilwoman Zoe Grant and council members from the city of Tulsa toured the facility with owner Aaron “AJ” Johnson.
Oasis has been in talks with the city of Killeen for months to bring a grocery store to north Killeen.
Connell said there were similarities between both the cities of Tulsa and Killeen and the situations they were in with regards to food deserts.
According to Russell, Johnson remarked on how he used to come to Killeen.
“We already know he used to come here as a child, so he has great memories of coming here to Killeen,” Russell said. “Met his sister and she was saying the same thing.”
The Herald reached out to Grant to find out why she went to Tulsa, but she did not reply by deadline.
PUBLIC SUPPORT
Connell said one of the things they hoped to learn by visiting Oasis is what public tools they utilized in order to bring the grocery store to north Tulsa, which had been a food desert for more than a decade.
“This was a fact finding mission. We haven’t been there before,” Connell said. “We learned a lot about how they use a number of financial tools, most of which are public funding, to help establish the grocery store there.”
Connell said he was impressed with the store in terms of appearance and how much business it did.
“I must say it’s a beautiful facility. Well kept. They seem to be busy throughout the day,” he said.
The city of Tulsa has several public mechanisms that support the Oasis grocery store in multiple ways.
According to a Tulsa city official, the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation leases the grocery store’s building to Oasis.
The TEDC also manages Community Development Block Grants for the grocery store, including amounts of more than $1.5 million.
“The Tulsa Development Authority (TDA) provided just under $1,000,000 in funds from a legacy Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District to TEDC to support costs associated with the parking lot that is adjacent to Oasis,” a city of Tulsa representative said in an email.
CONTROVERSY
Johnson, a public figure in Oklahoma, regularly makes headlines in the Sooner State, including news that’s controversial.
Recently, the award-winning Nondoc website, a nonprofit news outlet, reported that Johnson had numerous problems involving one of his nonprofits.
In a lengthy article published Aug. 30, Nondoc reported that Johnson had used an organization called the Tulsa Dream Center to deed himself a property in order to take out a $32,800 loan.
One woman, who was prominently quoted in Nondoc’s article, said the house she was given by Johnson’s nonprofit was in disrepair.
She was subsequently evicted after missing one payment. Meanwhile, the article alleges, Johnson was collecting public housing subsidies.
“I’m moving. There’s no AC. You can see the door barely closes,” Derricka Blue is quoted in the article as having said on Aug. 14. “They don’t fix anything, so there’s no point in staying.”
“The house itself has changed hands twice since Blue moved in, with both transactions raising ethical and legal questions involving Aaron “AJ” Johnson, the charismatic owner of Oasis Fresh Market and the executive director of Oasis Fresh Foundation,” the article reads.
Johnson’s company also received $12,500 funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program program for her house, which it returned.
In a previous article, Nondoc cited other ethical and legal issues in regards to the Johnson’s nonprofits, including having employees working on both the profit and nonprofit sides of the Oasis Fresh Foundation, and some people serving as board members without even knowing they were board members.
Concerns over how his nonprofit was run caused lawmakers in the Oklahoma state legislature to balk at giving $30 million in ARPA funds to his organization.
Johnson did not return phone calls from the Herald for this article.
Connell responded to these concerns by saying that it was made clear to him that Oasis was being run as a for-profit organization, rather than a nonprofit.
“And so anything else we didn’t get into beyond that,” Connell said.
NEXT STEPS
Food deserts are a national problem, not specifically associated with Killeen or Tulsa, which Connell pointed out.
“A lot of communities are working on these food deserts,” said Connell, who mentioned that many grocery stores have closed their doors. He said part of what Killeen was trying to do was find ways to establish something new.
Connell said Oasis is looking to open a second store in Tulsa. He said the next steps on bringing it to Killeen would involve more work on the city’s part.
“It’s a very big distance and it’s one store there, and this would be a big move for them,” Connell said.
“It’s not a larger chain,” he continued. “It’s a combination of us doing an analysis as well as them doing their analysis … It’s a little different than what some folks might have thought it was going to be.”
