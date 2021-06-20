As summer gets underway, triple-digit temperatures soon may become the norm in Killeen and the surrounding areas.
As everyone runs their air conditioning more than any other time of the year, local air-conditioning businesses are busier than ever.
Multiple local businesses shared how busy they are and how local residents should handle their air conditioning this summer.
John Deane, owner of Deane Electric and Air Conditioning, said he is busier in the summer than any other time of the year and that he has been so busy he is up to 48 hours behind getting to a customer to help them.
“It’s busier than it has ever been. It’s so busy that we can’t get people done the way they need,” Deane said.
He also talked about mistakes people make with their air conditioning in the summer.
“The biggest mistake people make is they assume the air conditioner makes new air. They think the AC can do more than it can,” he said.
He added that the air conditioner only recirculates the air that is already in the house and that residents should open their windows at least once a day to let new air into the house.
Lastly, he talked about where residents should keep their thermostat this summer to conserve energy.
“If you have cheap air conditioning, you better leave it around 78. Anything lower than 75 is foolish because if you keep the temperature that low, when you go out in the heat you won’t be able to take it,” Deane said.
Mason Ellis, an owner of Ellis Air in Killeen, reiterated what Deane said about the summer months.
“We are much busier during the summer months; we are working long hours to try and keep up,” Ellis said. “During this extreme heat, your air conditioner is working much harder than it typically would, thus failing more frequently.”
When it comes to conserving energy, Ellis has some short-term and long-term solutions.
“Ultimately we all must lower our energy consumption, whether it’s unplugging computers, turning your air conditioner up to 78 degrees or turning off lights when they aren’t being used, but these are temporary fixes to a larger problem,” Ellis said. “If you truly want to decrease your carbon footprint, increase comfort and lower your energy bills, then you should look into installing a high-efficiency HVAC system. Some customers are cutting their electric bills by 60% with new units.”
