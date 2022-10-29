The city’s latest professional trip to an air service development conference was productive, officials said Wednesday.
Air service development conferences are opportunities for airport and airline representatives to engage in a type of speed dating as they look to develop new routes and learn more about each other.
Killeen representatives’ most recent trip to Los Angeles on Oct. 16 through 19 was attended by the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport’s business manager and its air service development consultant. According to Killeen’s director of Aviation, the trip yielded good results.
“The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (KFHRA) Staff continues to work aggressively to engage and recruit new and/or additional air service. Our primary target continues to be service to Denver or similar western flow hub, however, we have had productive discussions with airlines about other possible destinations,” he said. “The main obstacle continues to be the pilot shortage and the lack of available aircraft. American Airlines alone parked 100 aircraft at the beginning of the summer. Other airlines parked aircraft and pulled out of smaller markets as well.”
In early 2021, United Airlines announced its intention to pull out of nine markets by January 2022, including Killeen and Bryan-College Station. Since then, Killeen has worked aggressively to increase its local market share and attract more airlines.
In total, Killeen representatives met formally with six airlines at the recent Los Angeles event, including the following: Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways.
Wilson reiterated that the city is most aggressively pursuing a route to Denver, Colorado, and stated that the city has held discussions with Frontier Airlines, but that it doesn’t expect “serious discussions” until late 2023 or 2024.
In addition, Wilson stated that an American Airlines representative said that the company is “very happy” with the Killeen market, which is “consistently one of their better regional markets.”
