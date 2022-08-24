Passenger traffic remains steady at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, according to July’s enplanements report.
The report, which tracks how many passengers embark and disembark planes at the airport every month, shows a minor dip in what has been an otherwise consistent, if low, year for the airport.
Enplanements are a strong indicator of the health of an airport, and Killeen’s numbers have been low since United Airlines officially pulled out of the facility in January. American Airlines is the only passenger air service provider at the airport.
As of July, Killeen has seen a 20% decline in year-to-date ridership since July of 2021, falling from 70,732 in 2021 to 56,678 in 2022. In July 2021, Killeen saw 14,054 enplanements and 13,376 deplanements, while 8,087 passengers boarded and 8,153 deplaned in July 2022.
Overall, Killeen’s enplanements this year have been around an average of 8,900 passengers boarded per month.
As of the end of July, a total of 58,776 passengers had boarded since Jan. 1, which is below last year’s enplanements in the same time frame. The airport saw 56,678 year-to-date enplanements by the end of June 2021, and 70,732 year-to-date enplanements by the end of July that same year. Killeen’s Director of Aviation Mike Wilson reported in late July that Killeen is still “actively engaging several airline partners for recruitment” into the Killeen market.
“We continue to implement our partnership outreach to Central Texas Chambers of Commerce, Municipalities, and Economic Development Corporations, as well as civic organizations,” he said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.