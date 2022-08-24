1. Yes. The fact that eight low-scoring schools must create turnaround plans is disturbing.

2. Yes. The district’s overall rating of “C” shows a definite need for improvement.

3. No. Some schools scored well, and none of the high schools were rated below a “C.”

4. No. The TEA ratings are not an accurate measure of how the schools are performing.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without knowing more about the context of the scores.

