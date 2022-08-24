Airport Advertising

As business remains steady at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, the city continues to promote use of the airport.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Passenger traffic remains steady at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, according to July’s enplanements report.

The report, which tracks how many passengers embark and disembark planes at the airport every month, shows a minor dip in what has been an otherwise consistent, if low, year for the airport.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.