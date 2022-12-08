Electric vehicle maker Tesla is hiring Killeen-area residents for its giant gigafactory in Austin. One of the perks happens to be a ride to and from work in an air-conditioned — or heated, as the case may be — motor coach.
At least three charter buses — all marked with a sign indicating it was a shuttle service for Tesla — were parked at a local Killeen hotel this week.
There are four 50-passenger buses which make the 150-mile round-trip to Tesla Giga Texas twice a day from the Killeen-Harker Heights area, according to one of the bus drivers. The buses are owned by San Antonio-based Star Shuttle and Charter.
The Herald called the bus company, but a representative said they did not feel like speaking and said they would pass on message to the owner, who did not immediately call back.
The bus driver, who did not want to be identified, said the buses pickup local Tesla workers from a parking lot in Market Heights, a local shopping complex in Harker Heights.
The Herald reached out to Tesla, but has not received a reply.
The company’s website has advertised hundreds of openings in the manufacturing, engineering and information Technology and production categories in the Austin gigafactory.
In an article from the Austin American-Statesman, the company will employ about 20,000 once the facility is complete. The gigafactory will have one of the biggest buildings on Earth. The current building is equivalent to about 15 city blocks or three Pentagons, as CEO Elon Musk said earlier this year. It offers just over 4 million square feet of space and fits about 338 million cubic feet of volume, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
That's a great perk!! You save all the wear and tear and gas costs on your own car and you take a nap on the way home!! As Tesla grows were going to see a lot more of that!
