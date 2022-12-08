Tesla bus

Two busses from Star Shuttle and Charter in San Antonio are parked at a local hotel Wednesday. From the Tesla Transportation placards in the window, it would appear they have been chartered to transport passengers to and/or from Killeen. 

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is hiring Killeen-area residents for its giant gigafactory in Austin. One of the perks happens to be a ride to and from work in an air-conditioned — or heated, as the case may be — motor coach.

At least three charter buses — all marked with a sign indicating it was a shuttle service for Tesla — were parked at a local Killeen hotel this week.

fred44

That's a great perk!! You save all the wear and tear and gas costs on your own car and you take a nap on the way home!! As Tesla grows were going to see a lot more of that!

