There’s a new place in town to order some Kalua pork with cabbage, Spam musubi and Hawaiian-flavored barbecue beef and chicken dishes.
“L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has now brought its special brand of delicious authentic Hawaii flavors and the Spirit of Aloha to the city of Killeen,” the chain restaurant said in a news release this week.
The new location, 1200 Lowes Blvd., Suite 106, opened its doors on Feb. 16.
“The new L&L Hawaiian BBQ restaurant will serve L&L’s signature Hawaiian comfort food affectionately known as the ‘plate lunch’,” according to the release. “Offerings include L&L’s signature sweet and salty, Hawaii-influenced, flavored meats (beef & chicken), smoke-flavored Kalua Pork with Cabbage” and other items. “Most plates are served with two scoops of rice and the brand’s famous macaroni salad.”
Also on the menu is Hawaii’s popular snack Spam musubi — a block of rice topped with L&L musubi sauce, a slice of grilled Spam and wrapped with dried nori seaweed.
Catering, military discounts and entertainment events are available, according to the restaurant.
Founded in Honolulu as L&L Dairy in 1952, L&L became a popular eatery in Hawaii, according to the company.
The L&L Hawai‘i brand was founded in 1976 by Eddie Flores Jr. and Johnson Kam, who have grown the company into “the most popular restaurant franchise specializing in Hawaii cuisine throughout the world,” according to the release. The chain has more than 210 locations throughout 14 states and Japan.
The local owner is Sarah Yee, who has family roots in Hawaii and has spent a significant amount of time in the islands. She has operated L&L restaurants in Texas for a decade.
Yee owns two L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels.
“The L&L Hawaiian Barbecue flavors are very reminiscent of the world-famous paradise in the Pacific,” Yee said in the release. “And of course, we can’t forget our special ingredient — the warm and welcoming Spirit of Aloha.”
Yee also recognizes the special connection the military has with Hawaii.
“Many of our armed service members have spent time or are originally from Hawaii, and we are here to bring these familiar flavors to them every day through our restaurants. We are grateful for their service and it’s an honor to serve the men and women who serve our country,” she said.
The Killeen location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Thursday. It is closed every day for 45 minutes between 3 and 3:45 p.m. for “Ohana Time” so the staff can take a break and prepare for the rest of the day.
The restaurant can be reached at 254-415-7076.
