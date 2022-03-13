The United States’ economy has been in a rough patch since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. When consumers frantically bought copious amounts of toilet paper, water and other necessities in preparation for nationwide lockdown, it was only the beginning.
Now as the pandemic enters its third year, some local small businesses have closed and large chain stores struggle to keep up with increasing demand with limited supply.
According to the Washington Post and Fox Business, the current nationwide are pet food, computer chips, motorcycles, building materials like lumber and brick, blood, many dairy and meat products, maple syrup, potatoes, coins, alcohol products, toilet paper, and gas.
The most recent of these to impact the Killeen area was the pet food shortage.
“We continue to see disruptions in some product supplies from time to time in grocery stores and some of our food vendors continue to report very slow delivery of paper products, said John Crutcfield, Killeen’s Economic Development Corporation director. “These disruptions have become more infrequent but do still occur in some products.
“There continue to be supply chain issues with car and motorcycle sales. This has not shown up in sales tax numbers or in financial results for dealerships because there is demand even at much higher prices,” Crutchfield said. “Most believe that this business model is not sustainable over the long haul. The business model for these industries is changing to reflect lower inventories and less impulse buying.”
“Most of what I have seen indicates that the supply chain has not fully recovered from the effects of last year’s winter storm coupled with COVID,” he said.
“There is no question that government actions to deal with these events, such as shutting down economies in various places, exacerbated the situation,” Crutchfeild said.
Shopperas are advisied against panic buying when faced with purchase limits on products at stores; this is a retailer’s way of being responsible and managing inventory.
Shoppers should expect that some items may be unavailable at times while the nation recovers from all these supply-related factors.
