The construction of the new Freedom Jeep Chrysler building on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen is nearing completion.
Vehicles on Tuesday filled the parking lot at the new site.
The Connell brothers, Matt and Mitch, are the owners of the new dealership as well as the Freedom Jeep Chrysler building that is next door.
The new store, 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway, should be up and running by the middle of April they said previously.
In January, Mitch Connell provided a statement on the new dealership. He did not respond to a phone call on Tuesday afternoon for more information.
“I’m excited because we’re gonna have a lot more room to display our vehicles,” Connell said. “It’s shiny and new, and my brother is moving his office into the new building.”
