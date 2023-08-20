Home construction

Home construction is seen in Killeen on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, days after the City Council passed a new local law on architectural standards that local developers and homebuilders must abide by when building new homes in the city. After complaints from developers last week, the City Council voted to send the city’s ordinance on architectural standards back to city staff for review.

 Herald | File

Developers and the city of Killeen have been engaged in an apparent cyclical battle over architectural standards, which dates back to at least two years ago.

At Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, developers and homebuilding company representatives echoed a familiar message: the city’s ordinance on architectural standards — first approved by the council in 2022 — would make newly built homes in Killeen unaffordable.

(5) comments

Heights Teacher

To the editor: Your headline reads "are things are back to square one?"

I'll tell you what, I can use some extra money. I'll be happy to proofread your articles prior to publishing... for a price.

Michael Fornino

Remember...EVERYTHING Cagle is doing to our town - Leander FIRED HIM FOR CAUSE for doing to their town. Former Assistant CIty Manager Singh was ALSO fired for cause from Hutto. (Google it, do your own research). Worse, even after stating on the record that she was "proud to have been fired from Hutto" - Cagle hired her anyway. ...and Cagle got roughly $26k more a year as a raise - a wage many in this town and in the employ of the City barely make. DUMP CAGLE.

Michael Fornino

"The City Council, which has multiple members in the real estate business" + Cagle, the City Manager sucks at his job = BAD FOR KILLEEN.

This trend has been in place for at least a generation now.

Last election, with roughly 66,000 registered voters and EIGHT DAYS of voting - Killeen was barely able to scratch out 2000 voters to turn out. The trouble is - the City Council (over many iterations) has grown comfortable with that number. They have a consistent pool of voters they are comfortable with and cater to. As such, they see no reason to enfranchise a greater number. More voters means more work for them.

The City Council needs to overcome their fear of the City Manager - who works for them / us...and gain a fear of Killeen's citizens - especially at the ballot box. The apathy in this town is what is ALLOWING this to happen. The Council has a comfortable circle they court the vote from. Their own churches, fraternities / sororities, business associations, etc.

This will ONLY stop when people in this town realize it isn't a case of them voting for what we have, but more a case that they aren't voting in numbers to prevent this. Show up to Council meetings. Get up and speak. Let our elected officials know that we aren't going to stand for this. Wake up, stand up, speak up.

Matilde

[unsure]It's no good if a citizen buys a house in an "attractive neighborhood " and soon a section 8 or unmonitered renter moves beside you with 4 junk vehicles while they're obviously subrenting to 3 more families with their cars...honestly there's a house I've seen with 8-9 cars parked, loud music, quarrels plus the constant visitors. City of killeen needs to regulate these renters more closely because people invest in a house in a nice neighborhood and then this happens. And yes, we do need green spaces in each neighborhood where kids & adults can make friends.

Methane Creator

Developers are only interested in their pocketbooks and the bottom line. They will move on if the costs start to exceed their profit margins. Only the reputable and great builders will remain. We really don't need Duplex and Quadplex builders to attract residents. New developments should be an asset to the city and keep property values high. Green space and local small parks should be required on acreage developments.

