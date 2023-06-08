HARKER HEIGHTS — The first local Lemmy Awards banquet was hosted this week in the Harker Heights Activity Center to honor the children, sponsors and others who put in the hard work to make the annual Lemonade Day a success.
The event Wednesday night highlighted the many young entrepreneurs that dedicated their time and resources to running and planning a successful lemonade stand in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area. Lemonade Day weekend, which teaches business skills to youth, was held May 6 and 7.
There were over 90 lemonade stands set up throughout the area for 2023, according to the local Lemonade Day group’s Facebook page.
In addition to the child entrepreneurs being honored, the Lemmy Awards also highlighted the adults and companies who helped make the Killeen-Fort Cavazos Lemonade Day 2023 a success.
During the event, there were a wide variety of lemonade drinks for guest to try along with a table to create your own burritos.
The room was decorated with yellow and white balloons along with vibrant utensils, table cloths and handcrafted table center-pieces.
Lemmy, the Lemonade Day mascot, could not make the event but his iconic lemon head made an appearance, attendees took many pictures with the head and the giant lemonade cup presentation, as well.
Reed Hooten, 8, and Lucas Hinds both attended the Lemmy Awards Wednesday. They partnered up to operate the Dinosaur Lemonade stand this year.
Reed said he is looking forward to participating in Lemonade Day in the future and he is excited for next year.
The Mayor of Harker Heights, Michael Blomquist, attended to event as well with words of encouragement to everyone there.
“It is awesome to see all these young folks achieve this; it’s a great event where they can learn a skill and learn why it’s important to be an entrepreneur,” the mayor said.
The Herald is also an annual sponsor of Lemonade Day, and was recognized during the event along with other sponsors.
The Lemmy Awards went to:
Best Stand Contest Most Social Media Likes — Lemon Heaven (Hannah Johansen, Luke Johansen, Sofia Johansen, Jessica DeMay, Abby DeMay, and Alex DeMay)
Best Stand Contest 3rd Place — Roland’s Lemonade (Roland Luna)
Best Stand Contest 2nd Place — Lemon Squeezos (Duane Shaw)
Best Stand Contest 1st Place — Mason’s Wonder World Lemonade (Mason Matamoros)
Most Profit — Lemon Squeezos (Duane Shaw)
Most Charitable Contribution — Dinosaur Lemonade (Reed Hooten and Lucas Hinds)
Entrepreneur of the Year — Lemon Squeezos (Duane Shaw)
Teacher of the Year — Alyson Sinclair from Copperas Cove ISD
Sponsor of the Year — Copperas Cove Leader Press
Partner of the Year — Net Impact Central Texas College
Volunteer of the Year — Donavon Garland of Net Impact Central Texas College
