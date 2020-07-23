A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open on Fort Hood.
The shop is located at 33012 Battalion Ave., according to a news release from Jimmy John’s on Wednesday.
“This will be our second store in Fort Hood and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” Marc Largent, the owner of the shop, said. “We’re also excited for our customers to try our new Little John; a skinny, mini version of any original sandwich for $3 and sign up for Freaky Fast Rewards, our one-of-a-kind program that rewards customers for doing what they already do – eating tasty Jimmy John’s sandwiches.”
Largent said he plans to hire around 20 employees. Anyone interested in applying can call or visit the store, open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and fill out an application, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.